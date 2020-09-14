RMR Wealth Builders Invests $366,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $2,514,318. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. 19,845,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,002,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

