RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $478,000 Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $4.11 on Monday, reaching $253.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,924. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average is $246.59. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $2,269,703. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.