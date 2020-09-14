RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $987,000 Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.60. 3,415,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,404. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $330.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

