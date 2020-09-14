RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.79 on Monday, reaching $342.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.00 and its 200 day moving average is $313.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

