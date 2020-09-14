RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $476.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,335,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.