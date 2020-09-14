Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 17,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,508.83. 2,070,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,026.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,392.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

