Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,911,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

