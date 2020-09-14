Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,132,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.18. 534,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,542. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

