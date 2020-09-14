Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. The company had a trading volume of 964,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,964. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

