Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 685.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after buying an additional 895,300 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,205,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after buying an additional 565,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,625. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.