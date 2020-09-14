Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases Shares of 455,882 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 455,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,273,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND remained flat at $$88.41 during midday trading on Monday. 4,256,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

