Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.28. 229,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,841. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $223.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

