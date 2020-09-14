Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $16.35 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 421,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,703,000 after buying an additional 9,616,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.96. 4,914,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,912,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

