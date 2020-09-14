Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. 28,706,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,544,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

