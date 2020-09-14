Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.65. 3,054,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $297.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

