Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.14 ($186.05).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €127.60 ($150.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €31.95 ($37.59) and a 52 week high of €166.40 ($195.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.27.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

