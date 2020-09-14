Short Interest in SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Rises By 80.0%

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SOFT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. SofTech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
About SofTech
