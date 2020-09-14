Short Interest in SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Rises By 80.0%

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SOFT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. SofTech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

