Short Interest in SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Drops By 63.0%

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSREY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.11. 76,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. SWISS RE LTD/S has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSREY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Commerzbank raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.