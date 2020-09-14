SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $110,936,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $364,197,000.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.89. 9,475,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,641,027. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

