Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPMTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,351. Spearmint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

