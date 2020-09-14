STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STM. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.78).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €25.37 ($29.85) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.81 and a 200-day moving average of €24.05.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Diversification

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit