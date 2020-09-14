STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.86 ($32.78).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €25.37 ($29.85) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.05.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

