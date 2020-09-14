Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s 6th Largest Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $138.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,124. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

