tru Independence LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 59.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $5,742,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.70 and a 200 day moving average of $238.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.