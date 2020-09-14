tru Independence LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,898,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.05. 1,339,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,378,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

