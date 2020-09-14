tru Independence LLC Purchases 438 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 126,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 537,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,413,000 after buying an additional 105,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

