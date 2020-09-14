UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($50.37).

ETR:1COV opened at €42.98 ($50.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.75. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

