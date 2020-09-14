Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

