Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Verizon Communications worth $2,002,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,911,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,619. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

