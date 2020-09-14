Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

VOW3 stock opened at €149.84 ($176.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €138.23 and its 200 day moving average is €131.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

