Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.27. 1,434,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,979. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,053,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after buying an additional 4,915,028 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

