Zacks: Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.10 Million

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to announce $560.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $574.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.00 million. MRC Global posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

MRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,257. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $448.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

