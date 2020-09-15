$1.41 EPS Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,884. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

