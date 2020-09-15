10,932 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 260,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

