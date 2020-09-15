1,124 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.64. 29,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit