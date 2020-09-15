1,124 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.64. 29,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

