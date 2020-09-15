1,521 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,521 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 178.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after acquiring an additional 104,880 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $24.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.91. 279,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,194. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.26.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.86.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.