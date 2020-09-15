$18.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post $18.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.53 billion and the lowest is $17.76 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $72.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.28 billion to $73.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.14 billion to $75.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.22. The company had a trading volume of 201,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,884. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.