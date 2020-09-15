$20.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $20.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $21.56 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $84.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.75 billion to $87.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.66 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

LOW stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

