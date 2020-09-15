2,343 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,271. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average of $186.63. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

