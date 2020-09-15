279 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 275.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,550,000 after buying an additional 148,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.05. 1,203,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,166. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.39 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.89.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

