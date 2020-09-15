2,800 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $153.46. 1,617,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,044,225. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

