35,236 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sep 15th, 2020

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,307,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

