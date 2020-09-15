555,499 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 555,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,137,000. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Carve CapitalAB bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 352,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.86. The stock had a trading volume of 657,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.