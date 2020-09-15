$565.62 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post sales of $565.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.50 million and the highest is $593.90 million. Masonite International posted sales of $552.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 79,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

