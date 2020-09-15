6,989,245 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,989,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,613,000. JD.Com comprises 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $195,585,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 8,085,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532,537. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.