8,836 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

