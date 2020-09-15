Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.33. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

