Advisor OS LLC Invests $582,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,075,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 1,188,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,002,463. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.