Advisor OS LLC Invests $691,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

