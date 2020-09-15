Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

